Phoenix faces Las Vegas after Copper’s 29-point game

Las Vegas Aces (5-5, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-6, 4-4 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (5-5, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-6, 4-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 97-90 overtime victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury have gone 4-4 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Mack averaging 4.7.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference play is 4-4. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.1.

Phoenix’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 98-88 on May 22, with Copper scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is shooting 44.0% and averaging 24.0 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 28.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 85.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.