Pelc has 4 RBIs to help send Grand Canyon to 9-4 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Pelc went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs and Grand Canyon beat Arizona…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Pelc went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs and Grand Canyon beat Arizona 9-4 on Friday night in the the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Grand Canyon (35-23) moved its record to 3-1 against the Pac-12 Conference champion Wildcats (36-22) this season. Grand Canyon will take on West Virginia on Saturday. Arizona, which is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, faces Dallas Baptist in an elimination game.

The Antelopes built a 2-0 lead before Arizona rallied with three in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored until the decisive sixth when Grand Canyon came up with three runs and never looked back.

After leadoff batter Cade Verdusco drew a walk, Zach Yorke got an infield hit to put runners at first and second. Following Eli Paton’s strike out, Michael Diaz got hit to load the bases. Elijah Buries then struck out for the second out to set the stage for Pelc, who doubled off a 0-2 pitch to center field that cleared the bases.

Mason White batted 2 for 4 for Arizona.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.