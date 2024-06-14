New York visits Las Vegas following Young’s 34-point showing

New York Liberty (11-2, 9-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-5, 5-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New York Liberty (11-2, 9-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-5, 5-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the New York Liberty after Jackie Young scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 103-99 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces are 3-3 on their home court. Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 35.0 rebounds led by A’ja Wilson averaging 11.7.

The Liberty are 5-1 in road games. New York is the Eastern leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 9.4.

Las Vegas is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Las Vegas allows.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 28.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 18.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 87.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (leg), Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.