New York plays Chicago on 3-game win streak

New York Liberty (7-2, 5-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-4, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Liberty take on Chicago Sky.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

New York finished 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty averaged 89.2 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

