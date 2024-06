NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT: Friday, June 7 Tennessee (53-11) vs. Evansville (38-24), 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 Tennessee vs. Evansville, 11…

All Times EDT:

Friday, June 7

Tennessee (53-11) vs. Evansville (38-24), 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Tennessee vs. Evansville, 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 9

Florida St. (45-15) vs. UConn (35-24), noon

Saturday, June 8

Florida St. vs. UConn, 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 9

Virginia (44-15) vs. Kansas St. (35-24), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Virginia vs. Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Saturday, June 8

Kentucky (43-14) vs. Oregon St. (45-14), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Kentucky vs. Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Monday, June 10

Saturday, June 8

Georgia (42-15) vs. NC State (36-20), noon

Sunday, June 9

Georgia vs. NC State, noon

Monday, June 10

Saturday, June 8

Clemson (44-14) vs. Florida (32-28), 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Clemson vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, June 10

Saturday, June 8

Texas A&M (47-13) vs. Oregon (40-18), 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Texas A&M vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 10

x-Texas A&M vs. Oregon, TBD

