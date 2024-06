NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

Georgia 8, Army 7 Georgia Tech 4, Army 2, Army eliminated Georgia Tech 3, UNC-Wilmington 1, UNC-Wilmington eliminated LSU 4,…

Georgia 8, Army 7

Georgia Tech 4, Army 2, Army eliminated

Georgia Tech 3, UNC-Wilmington 1, UNC-Wilmington eliminated

LSU 4, Wofford 3

Wofford 5, LIU 2, LIU eliminated

LSU 13, Wofford 6, Wofford eliminated

Virginia 4, Penn 2

St. John’s (NY) 10, Penn 9, 12 innings, Penn eliminated

Mississippi St. 13, St. John’s (NY) 5, St. John’s eliminated

Coastal Carolina 13, Vanderbilt 3

High Point 10, Vanderbilt 9, Vanderbilt eliminated

Coastal Carolina 6, High Point 5, High Point eliminated

Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Louisiana 12, Grambling 5, Grambling eliminated

Louisiana 10, Texas 2 , Texas eliminated

UC Irvine 13, Nicholls 12

Tulane 3, Nicholls 0, Nicholls eliminated

UC Irvine 17, Tulane 7, Tulane eliminated

Arkansas 17, SE Missouri 9

Kansas St. 19, Louisiana Tech 4

SE Missouri 9, Louisiana Tech 3, Louisiana Tech eliminated

SE Missouri 6, Arkansas 3 , Arkansas eliminated

Evansville 4, East Carolina 1

East Carolina 7, Wake Forest 6, Wake Forest eliminated

East Carolina 10, VCU 7, VCU eliminated

Indiana 10, Southern Miss. 4

Southern Miss. 6, N. Kentucky 0, N. Kentucky eliminated

Southern Miss. 15, Indiana 3, Indiana eliminated

Kentucky 10, W. Michigan 8

Indiana St. 6, W. Michigan 4, W. Michigan eliminated

Indiana St. 13, Illinois 2, Illinois eliminated

UConn 4, Duke 1

Duke 6, Oral Roberts 2, Oral Roberts eliminated

Game 5 – Oklahoma vs. Duke, 3 p.m.

South Carolina 8, James Madison 7, 10 innings

James Madison 8, Bryant 1, Bryant eliminated

James Madison 2, South Carolina 0, South Carolina eliminated

Oregon 5, San Diego 4, 11 innings

San Diego 7, Fresno St. 5, Fresno St. eliminated

UC Santa Barbara 4, San Diego 2, San Diego eliminated

Florida 5, Nebraska 2

Nebraska 7, Niagara 5, Niagara eliminated

Game 5 – Florida vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Florida St. 7, Stetson 2

Stetson 4, Alabama 0, Alabama eliminated

UCF 5, Stetson 2, Stetson eliminated

West Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 1

Dallas Baptist 7, Arizona 0, Arizona eliminated

Grand Canyon 12, Dallas Baptist 10, Dallas Baptist eliminated

x-Game 7 – West Virginia vs. Grand Canyon

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.