NBA Draft Latest: French players Risacher, Sarr selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest from the first round Wednesday at the NBA draft:

Risacher goes No. 1 overall to Atlanta

Another year, another French prospect goes No. 1 in the NBA draft. Last year, it was Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio and this year, it’s Zaccharie Risacher to Atlanta.

The 6-foot-9 wing technically was a teammate of Wembanyama in France during in the 2021-22 season — though they never appeared in a league game there together.

But even then, Wemby was convinced that Risacher would be a star. And now we wait to see what the Hawks do next: Trading Trae Young, trading Dejounte Murray, or blowing it up completely by trading both and starting over all seem like options.

Sarr goes No. 2 to Wizards, completing French sweep of top 2 picks

Bonjour, and bonjour.

Alex Sarr going No. 2 overall to Washington gives France a 1-2 sweep of the top picks, after Zaccharie Risacher went No. 1 to Atlanta.

Only 19, Sarr has seen the world already: the 7-footer born in France, and he’s played for Overtime Elite, Real Madrid and the Perth Wildcats in Australia.

Don’t expect much right away from the 2024 draft class

The numbers tell us that rookies need time.

The learning process for the class of NBA freshmen starts with the draft, and don’t expect much right away when next season starts.

Consider the 2023 draft class. Only two members of that group averaged 10 points per game in October. By April, that number was up to 14. Clearly, as the season went on, the picks were getting more comfortable.

The only 2023 draft picks who averaged at least 10 points in every month last season were Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

Donovan Clingan wears family pictures in lining of his jacket

Donovan Clingan brought his family with him to the NBA draft as part of his sharp draft-night suit.

Clingan wore a shiny gray suit with a black bow tie. The lining of his jacket was decorated with a montage of pictures of his family.

Clingan is expected to be one of the top picks of the draft. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder was a huge part of UConn’s back-to-back national titles. He’s a load for opponents inside at both ends of the floor.

Sheppard recalls watching Booker at Kentucky as ‘little kid’

When Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard arrived for the NBA draft, he was asked which former Wildcat he’s most looking forward to playing against in the NBA. His answer: Devin Booker.

“I remember watching him when I was a little kid,” Sheppard, “and he’s kind of one my favorite players to watch right now so it would pretty cool playing against him.”

Booker is 27 years old. Yes, Sheppard said he watched Booker as a “little kid.” And it adds up. Booker played his lone season for Kentucky in 2014-15, and Sheppard just turned 20 on Monday.

