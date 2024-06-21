Mets RHP Luis Severino moves up to start against the Cubs instead of facing the Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Luis Severino will start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs instead of facing…

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Luis Severino will start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs instead of facing the Yankees in the first Subway Series of the season.

Severino spent his first eight seasons with the Yankees, going 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA in 141 games, including 125 starts. He signed a $13 million, one-year contract with the Mets over the winter.

The 30-year-old Severino was in line to face his former team on Tuesday night. But he was moved up to the finale against the Cubs, and David Peterson was pushed back from Sunday to the opener of the two-game set at Citi Field.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday the team liked Severino throwing against the Cubs, and then using left-handers Peterson and Sean Manaea against the Yankees. Severino will be on regular rest against Chicago.

Mendoza said he explained the decision to Severino and Peterson, and “they were both on board.” The manager also said Peterson is healthy.

Severino was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Texas on Tuesday in his last start. Peterson pitched six innings of two-run ball in a 14-2 win over the Rangers on Monday night in his last outing.

The Mets were off on Thursday before Friday’s series opener at Chicago. They have two more off days next week. They visit the Yankees next month for another two-game set.

Also Friday, New York placed catcher Luis Torrens on the paternity list and recalled catcher Joe Hudson from Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets also claimed outfielder Duke Ellis off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Double-A Binghamton. The speedy Ellis made his major league debut on June 4 and swiped four bases in eight appearances with Chicago.

