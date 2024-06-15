Mets host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (37-36, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-37, fourth in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (37-36, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-37, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Adam Mazur (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Padres +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the San Diego Padres.

New York is 31-37 overall and 16-23 at home. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .311.

San Diego has a 19-15 record in road games and a 37-36 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles and 11 home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 15-for-36 with a double, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has eight doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 6-for-20 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

