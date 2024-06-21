Mbappé watches from subs’ bench as France and Netherlands produce Euro 2024’s first 0-0

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé watched from the substitutes’ bench as France and the Netherlands finished 0-0 in a…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé watched from the substitutes’ bench as France and the Netherlands finished 0-0 in a heavyweight European Championship clash on Friday.

Antoine Griezmann missed the France’s best chances while Xavi Simons had a goal ruled out for the Dutch in the first goalless draw of the tournament.

It leaves both teams on four points in Group D after their second match.

The buildup was dominated by speculation on whether Mbappé would play after the France captain broke his nose in their opening 1-0 win over Austria.

Mbappé trained wearing a face mask on Thursday and coach Didier Deschamps was optimistic he’d be available. But Deschamps evidently decided it was not worth the risk to play Mbappé in a game his team had no need to win.

France enjoyed its best period of pressure after the break, when Aurélien Tchouaméni headed over, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen denied Griezmann from close range, and Ousmane Dembélé went close.

Then Xavi fired the ball in at the other end in the 69th on a rebound after Mike Maignan saved Memphis Depay’s effort. Dutch celebrations were cut short, however, because Denzel Dumfries, who was offside, got in Maignan’s way for attempting to save Xavi’s shot.

