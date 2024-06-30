Mateusz Bogusz scores hat trick in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored all three goals for his first hat trick in two seasons with LAFC…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored all three goals for his first hat trick in two seasons with LAFC and the Black and Gold defeated the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night.

Bogusz’ hat trick came with scores in the 20th minute, assisted by Denis Bouanga and Ilie Sánchez; unassisted in the 58th minute; and assisted by Kei Kamara in the 72nd minute.

The third goal came after Colorado’s Kévin Cabral received a red card.

Bogusz raised his season total to 12 goals, second on the team to Bouanga’s 13. Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake leads MLS with 16 goals.

LAFC had 11 shots on goal to Colorado’s one and outshot the Rapids 21-11 overall.

LAFC remains tied for first place in the Western Conference. LAFC (12-4-4) and LA Galaxy (11-3-7) both have 40 points. Real Salt Lake (10-3-7) is off until Wednesday and remained at 37 points.

Colorado (9-8-4) will host Sporting Kansas City in a holiday match on Thursday. LAFC plays a road match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.