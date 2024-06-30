Marlins face the Phillies with 2-1 series lead

Miami Marlins (30-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-29, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (30-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-29, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-2, 1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -250, Marlins +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 54-29 overall and 32-14 in home games. The Phillies have a 21-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 14-26 record on the road and a 30-53 record overall. The Marlins have a 15-38 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jazz Chisholm has a .260 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. Nick Gordon is 10-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Marlins: Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

