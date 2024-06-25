Mariners place right-hander Bryan Woo on 15-day IL with a strained hamstring

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, one…

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, one day after straining his right hamstring.

The right-hander was hurt on a pitch Monday night to Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls in the fourth innning. He couldn’t complete a warmup pitch after pushing off the rubber with his right leg, and walked slowly off the mound..

Woo allowed one run, five hits and struck out three. His ERA through eight starts this season is 1.77 to go with a 3-1 record.

It’s the latest injury setback for Woo, who was scratched ahead of his scheduled start on June 11 due to discomfort in his right forearm. He spent the first month of the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, returning May 10.

Right-hander Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

This is Snider’s third stint with Seattle this season. He has a 3.60 ERA in five games.

