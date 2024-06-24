Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco back after being out with hamstring strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday night’s…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Polanco was placed on the IL May 27 with a right hamstring strain and played six games between Triple-A Tacoma and Class A Everett on a rehab assignment.

In 46 games this season before being sidelined, Polanco hit .195 with five homers and 14 RBIs. He has appeared in parts of 11 major league seasons and has a .265 career average.

Infielder Tyler Locklear was optioned to Tacoma.

Locklear made his big league debut on June 9 after being selected from Tacoma, and hit .200 with two homers and three RBIs in 11 games.

