AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .319; Soto, New York, .318; Rutschman, Baltimore, .306; Judge, New York, .305; Peña, Houston, .300; Perez, Kansas City, .298; Altuve, Houston, .297; Alvarez, Houston, .292; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .288; Guerrero, Toronto, .287; J.Smith, Texas, .287.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 56; Henderson, Baltimore, 55; Judge, New York, 51; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 50; Soto, New York, 50; Semien, Texas, 48; Volpe, New York, 47; Garcia, Kansas City, 43; Greene, Detroit, 43; Ja.Duran, Boston, 42; K.Tucker, Houston, 42.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 59; Soto, New York, 53; Rutschman, Baltimore, 49; Witt, Kansas City, 48; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 47; Henderson, Baltimore, 46; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 42; Rooker, Oakland, 40; K.Tucker, Houston, 40; A.García, Texas, 40.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 86; Altuve, Houston, 80; Rutschman, Baltimore, 78; Soto, New York, 77; Peña, Houston, 76; Volpe, New York, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 73; Guerrero, Toronto, 73; Judge, New York, 73; Ja.Duran, Boston, 71; Perez, Kansas City, 71; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 71.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 21; Bleday, Oakland, 18; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 17; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Jeffers, Minnesota, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; J.Smith, Texas, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 7; Volpe, New York, 6; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Henderson, Baltimore, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Soto, New York, 17; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 16; Stanton, New York, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 14; 6 tied at 13.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 17; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; Garcia, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; D.Hamilton, Boston, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 12.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-1; Gil, New York, 8-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 7-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 7-2; Irvin, Baltimore, 6-2; Lively, Cleveland, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-3; Bello, Boston, 6-3.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 1.92; Gil, New York, 2.04; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.08; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.37; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.63; Berríos, Toronto, 2.93; Rodón, New York, 2.93; Stroman, New York, 3.04; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 103; Ragans, Kansas City, 98; Skubal, Detroit, 96; Flaherty, Detroit, 94; Gil, New York, 90; L.Castillo, Seattle, 85; Ryan, Minnesota, 85; Houck, Boston, 84; Burnes, Baltimore, 82; López, Minnesota, 79.

