AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .315; Witt, Kansas City, .314; Soto, New York, .311; Peña, Houston, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .297;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .315; Witt, Kansas City, .314; Soto, New York, .311; Peña, Houston, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .297; Westburg, Baltimore, .295; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .293; Altuve, Houston, .292; Guerrero, Toronto, .292; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .292; Vierling, Detroit, .292.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 52; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Henderson, Baltimore, 42; Soto, New York, 42; Semien, Texas, 41; K.Tucker, Houston, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Volpe, New York, 39; Greene, Detroit, 38; Garcia, Kansas City, 37.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 57; Soto, New York, 49; Judge, New York, 45; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 42; Witt, Kansas City, 42; Perez, Kansas City, 41; Henderson, Baltimore, 41; K.Tucker, Houston, 40; Rooker, Oakland, 39; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 39.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 75; Altuve, Houston, 70; Soto, New York, 70; Peña, Houston, 68; Perez, Kansas City, 67; Volpe, New York, 66; Garcia, Kansas City, 65; Rutschman, Baltimore, 65; Guerrero, Toronto, 64; Alvarez, Houston, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 18; Bleday, Oakland, 17; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15; Jeffers, Minnesota, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Sheets, Chicago, 14.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; Volpe, New York, 4; Bleday, Oakland, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Henderson, Baltimore, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 15; Soto, New York, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Seager, Texas, 13; Rooker, Oakland, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Langeliers, Oakland, 12; A.García, Texas, 12.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Garcia, Kansas City, 13; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 12; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 9-1; Skubal, Detroit, 7-1; Gil, New York, 7-1; Rodón, New York, 7-2; Bello, Boston, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-3; R.Blanco, Houston, 5-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 5-2; Stroman, New York, 5-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 5-2; Irvin, Baltimore, 5-2; Lively, Cleveland, 5-2.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.72; Houck, Boston, 1.85; Gil, New York, 1.99; Skubal, Detroit, 2.02; Gray, Texas, 2.21; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.35; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.44; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.47; Olson, Detroit, 2.48; Schmidt, New York, 2.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 93; Flaherty, Detroit, 90; Ragans, Kansas City, 83; Skubal, Detroit, 80; Gil, New York, 79; Ryan, Minnesota, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 75; Houck, Boston, 75; López, Minnesota, 75; Burnes, Baltimore, 71; Gilbert, Seattle, 71.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.