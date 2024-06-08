Luis Suarez will play in his fifth Copa America

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa América. The 37-year-old Suarez,…

The 37-year-old Suarez, who plays for Inter Miami, was in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

Suárez said on social media he was “very happy and proud” to be picked.

Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C.

“Let’s go Uruguay, let’s go,” Suarez wrote.

He won the Copa America in 2011 and was the player of the tournament. He was picked for 2016 but injury kept him on the bench, and played in 2019 and 2021 when they reached the quarterfinals. He did not play in 2015 because he was suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Uruguay beating Mexico 4-0 with a hat trick from Darwin Núñez, in a friendly on Wednesday in Denver. Núñez, from Liverpool, will play in his first Copa América.

Among those to miss out were Liverpool striker Luciano Rodríguez and Orlando City midfielder Facundo Torres.

Uruguay’s Copa opener is against Panama on June 21 in Miami.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (International), Santiago Melé (Junior), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Matías Viña (Flamengo), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitán Nández (Cagliari).

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Paranaense).

Forwards: Brian Rodríguez (América), Brian Ocampo (Cádiz), Facundo Pellistri (Granada), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Cristián Olivera (Dallas), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) Luis Suárez (Inter Miami).

