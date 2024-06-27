Los Angeles visits Phoenix on 8-game road skid

Los Angeles Sparks (4-13, 2-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-8, 5-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (4-13, 2-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-8, 5-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Sparks face Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are 5-6 in conference games. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game. Natasha Cloud leads the Mercury averaging 7.1.

The Sparks are 2-6 in conference games. Los Angeles is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Phoenix is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 77.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 85.0 Phoenix allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury.

Aari McDonald is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.