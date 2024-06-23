Lo’eau LaBonta scored twice as KC Current beat Portland Thorns and remain undefeated in NWSL

Lo’eau LaBonta scored twice in the first half and the Kansas City Current remained unbeaten this season with a 4-1…

Lo’eau LaBonta scored twice in the first half and the Kansas City Current remained unbeaten this season with a 4-1 road victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Current (9-0-5) are undefeated in 16 games dating to last year, matching the NWSL record set by the Seattle Reign to start the 2014 season.

Temwa Chawinga and Stine Ballisager also scored for the Current.

The Current built a 3-0 lead before halftime. Thorns goalkeeper Shelby Hogan got a hand LaBonta’s goal in the 30th minute, but couldn’t quite push it out of the net. Ballisager scored amid a crowd in front of the net just some two minutes before LaBonta’s second in the 40th.

It was LaBonta’s first career brace. Ballisager is the 17th player to score for the Current.

Chawinga made it 4-0 with a goal just minutes into the second half. It was Chawinga’s 10th goal of the season, putting her in the league lead along with Orlando’s Barbra Banda and Portland’s Sophia Smith.

Smith scored her 10th goal in the 75th minute and the Thorns (7-5-2) avoided the shutout.

SPIRIT 2, GOTHAM 0

Courtney Brown scored her first NWSL goal as the Washington Spirit won 2-0 against Gotham FC on the road at Red Bull Arena.

The match ended a seven-match undefeated streak for Gotham (8-3-3).

Two rookies combined for the opening goal in the 27th minute. After the Spirit (10-3-1) intercepted a pass, Croix Bethune carried the ball up the field and found Brown to her right, who scored from the top of the box.

Bethune earned her league-leading ninth assist on the play. It’s the most assists for a rookie and is one away from the most NWSL assists in a season.

Yazmeen Ryan picked up a second yellow card just before halftime for re-entering the field before the referee had waved her on, forcing Gotham to play down the rest of the match.

Trinity Rodman doubled the lead just as the second half began, shooting from distance into the upper left corner.

Gotham was awarded a penalty late in the game due to a handball in the box, but Aubrey Kingsbury saved Katie Stengel’s penalty attempt to preserve the shutout victory.

COURAGE 3, RED STARS 1

After going down early in the first half, the North Carolina Courage responded with three goals to win 3-1 over the visiting Chicago Red Stars at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage (6-7-1) extended their home unbeaten streak to 16 games, dating to last year.

The Red Stars (5-7-2) opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Mallory Swanson won the ball on a throw-in, dribbled toward the center, and unleashed a left-footed shot into the right corner from the top of the box.

Tyler Lussi equalized four minutes later. Brianna Pinto threaded a pass into the box for Lussi, who held off her defender and finished into the near-post corner.

After Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made two big saves to start the second half, the Courage were finally able to get around her in the 51st minute when Ashley Sanchez sent a one-touch shot from outside the box into the lower left corner.

Bianca St-Georges crossed to Meredith Speck in the 81st minute, who scored her first goal since returning from an ACL injury.

REIGN 1, LOUISVILLE 1

After going down a player for most of the match due to an early red card, Racing Louisville equalized in second-half stoppage time to draw 1-1 with the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field.

In the 9th minute, the Reign (2-9-3) were awarded a penalty when Jordyn Huitema was brought down in the box. Arin Wright was also given a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity on the play. Bethany Balcer got the goalkeeper to dive the wrong way and finished into the right corner.

In the 97th minute, just when it looked like the Reign would earn their first win in eight games, Racing Louisville (3-4-7) equalized. Jaelin Howell got her head on a Louisville free kick, flicking it to Reilyn Turner at the back post. The rookie got there right before goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and scored from close range.

___

