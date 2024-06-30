Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams back in the lineup for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain takes on an unchanged Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday. Spain…

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain takes on an unchanged Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente returned key Spanish players like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to the starting lineup. Yamal and Williams were benched for Spain’s last group game, a 1-0 win against Albania.

It’s the same Spain lineup as in the 1-0 win over Italy last week.

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol keeps his team unchanged from the lineup that beat Portugal 2-0. Midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili, who came off the bench against Portugal, is suspended.

Here’s how the teams line up:

Spain: Unai Simón, Dani Carvajal, Robin le Normand, Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Marc Cucurella.

Georgia: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Luka Lochoshvili, Giorgi Gvelesiani, Otar Kiteishvili, Georges Mikautadze.

