Kylian Mbappé scores on return from broken nose and France draws 1-1 with Poland at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot on his return after breaking his nose before France…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot on his return after breaking his nose before France conceded a spot kick by Robert Lewandowski in a 1-1 draw with Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday.

Mbappé removed his protective mask to celebrate in front of France’s fans after converting his 56th-minute penalty for his first goal at a European Championship. It wasn’t enough to secure his team first place in Group D at Euro 2024, though.

Lewandowski had his penalty saved in the 77th minute by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have come off his line. The Poland striker found the bottom corner with his second attempt.

France finished as runner-up to Austria in the group.

Last-place Poland was already eliminated before the match began.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.