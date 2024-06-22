KLM Open Scores

Saturday At The International Amsterdam Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71 Third Round Mikko Korhonen, Finland 64-68-70—202 Guido Migliozzi,…

Saturday

At The International

Amsterdam

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71

Third Round

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 64-68-70—202 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69-66—203 Sean Crocker, United States 66-67-71—204 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-65-69—204 Matteo Manassero, Italy 64-71-69—204 Joe Dean, England 70-66-69—205 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-68-69—205 Matt Wallace, England 70-66-69—205 Matthew Baldwin, England 68-67-71—206 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 69-66-71—206 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-70-70—206 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-71-67—207 Matti Schmid, Germany 68-67-72—207 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-67-70—207 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-67-72—208 Filippo Celli, Italy 67-69-72—208 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 69-71-68—208 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 65-73-70—208 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68-70-70—208 Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-67-72—208 Tom Vaillant, France 70-69-69—208 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 69-72-68—209 Manuel Elvira, Spain 70-66-73—209 Ross Fisher, England 67-67-75—209 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69-68—209 Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-70-71—209 David Ravetto, France 71-69-69—209 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 71-69-69—209 Laurie Canter, England 68-69-73—210 Espen Kofstad, Norway 67-69-74—210 Tom Lewis, England 72-69-69—210 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 69-70-71—210 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 66-70-74—210 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-72-69—210 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 73-69-69—211 Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-73-69—211 James Morrison, England 66-68-77—211 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-70-69—211 Max Rottluff, Germany 73-69-69—211 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 69-69-73—211 Callum Shinkwin, England 67-74-70—211 Lars Van Der Vight, Netherlands 71-69-71—211 Danny Willett, England 72-70-69—211 Robin Williams, South Africa 69-71-71—211 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-70-70—212 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 69-72-71—212 Nicolo Galletti, United States 69-66-77—212 Andrew Martin, Australia 71-71-70—212 Johannes Veerman, United States 71-65-76—212 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-70-71—213 Wouter De Vries, Netherlands 70-69-74—213 Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-68-77—213 Eddie Pepperell, England 69-70-74—213 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72-68-74—214 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-72-73—214 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-71-74—214 Stuart Manley, Wales 73-69-72—214 Gunner Wiebe, United States 70-70-74—214 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 70-71-74—215 Richard Mansell, England 71-68-76—215 Tom Power Horan, Australia 73-66-76—215 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 71-67-77—215 Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 72-67-77—216 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-73-75—216 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 72-70-74—216 Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-72-74—216 Frank Kennedy, England 69-72-77—218 Paul Waring, England 70-69-79—218 Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 73-66-80—219 Zander Lombard, South Africa 68-73-78—219 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-69-79—220 Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 70-72-79—221 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 70-71-81—222 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 72-69-83—224

