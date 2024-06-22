Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
KLM Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 11:45 AM

Saturday

At The International

Amsterdam

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71

Third Round

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 64-68-70—202
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69-66—203
Sean Crocker, United States 66-67-71—204
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-65-69—204
Matteo Manassero, Italy 64-71-69—204
Joe Dean, England 70-66-69—205
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-68-69—205
Matt Wallace, England 70-66-69—205
Matthew Baldwin, England 68-67-71—206
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 69-66-71—206
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-70-70—206
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-71-67—207
Matti Schmid, Germany 68-67-72—207
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-67-70—207
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-67-72—208
Filippo Celli, Italy 67-69-72—208
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 69-71-68—208
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 65-73-70—208
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68-70-70—208
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-67-72—208
Tom Vaillant, France 70-69-69—208
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 69-72-68—209
Manuel Elvira, Spain 70-66-73—209
Ross Fisher, England 67-67-75—209
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69-68—209
Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-70-71—209
David Ravetto, France 71-69-69—209
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 71-69-69—209
Laurie Canter, England 68-69-73—210
Espen Kofstad, Norway 67-69-74—210
Tom Lewis, England 72-69-69—210
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 69-70-71—210
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 66-70-74—210
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-72-69—210
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 73-69-69—211
Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-73-69—211
James Morrison, England 66-68-77—211
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-70-69—211
Max Rottluff, Germany 73-69-69—211
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 69-69-73—211
Callum Shinkwin, England 67-74-70—211
Lars Van Der Vight, Netherlands 71-69-71—211
Danny Willett, England 72-70-69—211
Robin Williams, South Africa 69-71-71—211
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-70-70—212
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 69-72-71—212
Nicolo Galletti, United States 69-66-77—212
Andrew Martin, Australia 71-71-70—212
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-65-76—212
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-70-71—213
Wouter De Vries, Netherlands 70-69-74—213
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-68-77—213
Eddie Pepperell, England 69-70-74—213
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72-68-74—214
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-72-73—214
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-71-74—214
Stuart Manley, Wales 73-69-72—214
Gunner Wiebe, United States 70-70-74—214
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 70-71-74—215
Richard Mansell, England 71-68-76—215
Tom Power Horan, Australia 73-66-76—215
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 71-67-77—215
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 72-67-77—216
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-73-75—216
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 72-70-74—216
Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-72-74—216
Frank Kennedy, England 69-72-77—218
Paul Waring, England 70-69-79—218
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 73-66-80—219
Zander Lombard, South Africa 68-73-78—219
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-69-79—220
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 70-72-79—221
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 70-71-81—222
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 72-69-83—224

