KLM Open Scores

Saturday
At The International
Amsterdam
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71
Third Round
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|64-68-70—202
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|68-69-66—203
|Sean Crocker, United States
|66-67-71—204
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|70-65-69—204
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|64-71-69—204
|Joe Dean, England
|70-66-69—205
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-68-69—205
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-66-69—205
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|68-67-71—206
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|69-66-71—206
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|66-70-70—206
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|69-71-67—207
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|68-67-72—207
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|70-67-70—207
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|69-67-72—208
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|67-69-72—208
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|69-71-68—208
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|65-73-70—208
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|68-70-70—208
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|69-67-72—208
|Tom Vaillant, France
|70-69-69—208
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|69-72-68—209
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|70-66-73—209
|Ross Fisher, England
|67-67-75—209
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|72-69-68—209
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|68-70-71—209
|David Ravetto, France
|71-69-69—209
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|71-69-69—209
|Laurie Canter, England
|68-69-73—210
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|67-69-74—210
|Tom Lewis, England
|72-69-69—210
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|69-70-71—210
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|66-70-74—210
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|69-72-69—210
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|73-69-69—211
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|69-73-69—211
|James Morrison, England
|66-68-77—211
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|72-70-69—211
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|73-69-69—211
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|69-69-73—211
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|67-74-70—211
|Lars Van Der Vight, Netherlands
|71-69-71—211
|Danny Willett, England
|72-70-69—211
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|69-71-71—211
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|72-70-70—212
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|69-72-71—212
|Nicolo Galletti, United States
|69-66-77—212
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|71-71-70—212
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|71-65-76—212
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|72-70-71—213
|Wouter De Vries, Netherlands
|70-69-74—213
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|68-68-77—213
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|69-70-74—213
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|72-68-74—214
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|69-72-73—214
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|69-71-74—214
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|73-69-72—214
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|70-70-74—214
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|70-71-74—215
|Richard Mansell, England
|71-68-76—215
|Tom Power Horan, Australia
|73-66-76—215
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|71-67-77—215
|Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
|72-67-77—216
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|68-73-75—216
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|72-70-74—216
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|70-72-74—216
|Frank Kennedy, England
|69-72-77—218
|Paul Waring, England
|70-69-79—218
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|73-66-80—219
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|68-73-78—219
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|72-69-79—220
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|70-72-79—221
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|70-71-81—222
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|72-69-83—224
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.