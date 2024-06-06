Justyn-Henry Malloy’s first hit in the big leagues is a homer to break up a perfect game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers callup Justyn-Henry Malloy homered for his first major league hit, breaking up Texas Rangers…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers callup Justyn-Henry Malloy homered for his first major league hit, breaking up Texas Rangers starter José Ureña’s perfect game in the sixth inning on Wednesday night. The Rangers beat the Tigers 9-1.

“People talk about like getting the monkey off your back. It feels like getting an angry gorilla off your back,” Malloy said.

Ureña retired the first 15 batters before Malloy led off by hitting a 95-mph sinker 413 feet to left field on a 3-1 pitch while his parents cheered in the stands.

“I was willing it out of there. Moments after that, it’s kind of like a blackout,” he said.

Malloy was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He was the designated hitter in all three games of the Tigers’ series at Texas and was 0 for 8 with three strikeouts before his home run. He added a single in the eighth inning for the only two hits of the game.

“It was cool in the moment, and now it’s on to the next game” Malloy said.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Braves in 2021 before being traded to the Tigers in December 2022. He played 45 games for Toledo this season and hit .253 with six home runs.

