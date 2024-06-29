Jonathan India collects 2 more hits as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan India doubled twice in his eighth consecutive multihit game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan India doubled twice in his eighth consecutive multihit game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Saturday.

India scored a run and drove in two more. He has at least one double in each of his last seven games. He is batting .512 (21 for 41) with one homer and six RBIs during an 11-game hit streak.

Austin Wynn hit three doubles for Cincinnati in his first major league game since Oct. 1 for Colorado against Minnesota. Elly De La Cruz doubled and tripled, and Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild each had two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 11th homer for St. Louis, which beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Friday. Sonny Gray (9-5) was charged with six runs, three earned, and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

