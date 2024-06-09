Jake McCarthy’s 2-run homer helps carry the Diamondbacks to a 9-3 win against the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake McCarthy’s two-run homer capped a six-run second inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake McCarthy’s two-run homer capped a six-run second inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series.

McCarthy and Kevin Newman each had three of Arizona’s 15 hits as the Diamondbacks rebounded after losing 10-3 and 13-1 on consecutive nights. The reigning NL champions, who won the series opener 4-3 on Thursday night, have won six of nine, while the Padres have lost six of eight.

Just recalled from Triple-A Reno, left-hander Tommy Henry (2-2) got the win in relief of opener Scott McGough. Henry allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings, with two walks and a strikeout. Seven Diamondbacks pitchers held the Padres to seven hits.

Arizona jumped on right-hander Adam Mazur (0-1), who was making his second big league start after having his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. He allowed eight runs and eight hits in three-plus innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Christian Walker had a pair of RBI singles for Arizona, including one in the first.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the game with a homer to straightaway center field with one out in the bottom of the inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He matched his career high by extending his on-base streak to 19 games.

The Diamondbacks broke it open in the second with six runs on five hits and a walk. Joc Pederson hit a bases-loaded, two-run single, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double ahead of McCarthy’s homer to right, his third.

The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the second against Henry but got just one run out of it, on Luis Campusano’s single. Henry got Luis Arraez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Jurickson Profar, having a career year at 31, and on a $1 million contract, homered in the third, his 10th. It came in his 69th game, surpassing his total last year of nine in 125 games, eight with Colorado before he rejoined the Padres. It’s the fourth time he’s reached double digits in his career.

Profar came into the game second in the majors in batting average, behind Arraez, and third in on-base percentage.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado missed his fourth straight start with a hip injury sustained Wednesday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 7.33 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a home series against the Angels, who will go with José Suarez (1-0, 6.54).

Padres: RHP Dylan Cease (5-5, 3.51 ERA) is set to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Oakland A’s, who have tabbed RHP Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67).

