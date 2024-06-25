J.D. Davis costing Yankees prorated share of minimum, with Oakland paying New York $927,000

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis will cost the New York Yankees just $389,892 for the rest of this season,…

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis will cost the New York Yankees just $389,892 for the rest of this season, a prorated share of the $740,000 major league minimum.

New York acquired the infielder from Oakland on Sunday for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans as New York sought reinforcement after injuries to Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. The trade called for the Athletics to pay the Yankees $927,312 on Oct. 11.

Davis was owed $1,317,204 for the final 98 days of the season as part of his $2.5 million, one-year contract.

New York sought reinforcement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke a forearm and Giancarlo Stanton strained a hamstring.

Davis hit .232 with four homers and five RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the A’s, who signed him in mid-March and designated him for on June 18.

Davis, 31, had defeated San Francisco in arbitration winter and was awarded a $6.9 million salary as part of a nonguaranteed contract, then was released by the Giants and given $1,112,903 in termination pay.

He is hitting .265 this year against left-handers and .225 against right-handers. Davis is likely to see more time at first base than third and also can be a designated hitter.

Rizzo broke his right forearm on June 16 and is expected to be sidelined until August. Stanton, the Yankees’ primary designated hitter, strained his left hamstring on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.