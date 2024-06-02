Ionescu leads New York against Indiana after 24-point game

Indiana Fever (2-8, 1-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (2-8, 1-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -15; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Indiana Fever after Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points in the New York Liberty’s 90-79 victory over the Washington Mystics.

New York went 16-4 in Eastern Conference action and 15-5 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.

Indiana went 5-15 in Eastern Conference games and 13-27 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

