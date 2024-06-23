Live Radio
Hungary forward Barnabás Varga stretchered off after serious-looking injury against Scotland

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 4:43 PM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has suffered a serious-looking injury at his team’s final group match at the European Championship on Sunday.

The Group A game against Scotland was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga’s teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off.

