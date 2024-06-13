Houck tosses 6 solid innings and O’Neill slugs a 3-run homer in Red Sox’s 9-3 victory over Phillies

BOSTON (AP) — Tanner Houck allowed three runs in six strong innings and Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to…

BOSTON (AP) — Tanner Houck allowed three runs in six strong innings and Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Thursday night.

Jarren Duran doubled in his first two at-bats and also drove in two runs as the Red Sox secured a series win against the NL-leading Phillies. David Hamilton, Reese McGuire, Dominic Smith and Emmanuel Valdez also drove in runs for Boston, which went above .500 with the win at 35-34.

“We have a good team,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’re going to win some games, we’re going to lose some games. We’re going to show up every day and try to kick your (butt). Sometimes we will, sometimes they’ll kick our (butt). We’re getting healthier. It’s a good lineup. We believe there’s more offensively.”

Houck (7-5) scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked none while lowering his ERA to 2.08. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in 12 of his 14 starts.

“I take pride in going deeper into games and keeping the boys in the game as long as possible,” Houck said. “I’ve never wanted to be that five (innings) and done pitcher. My stuff wasn’t necessarily the best. I didn’t locate the ball as well as I wanted to, but all in all, six innings against a good team is something you take every day.”

Kyle Schwarber drove in all three of Philadelphia’s runs. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (8-3) delivered his worst outing since his first start of the season.

“He hung some breaking balls and the fastball was up,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s one of those days.”

Nola gave up eight runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. His ERA jumped from 2.77 to 3.48.

“Struggled with command,” Nola said. “I felt fine in the bullpen. Just left some balls up in the zone and they didn’t miss them. I’m going to flush this one pretty quick.”

Valdez and McGuire jumped on consecutive pitches in the second inning for a pair of doubles that led to Boston scoring the game’s first run. Nola allowed five straight hits in the inning, four of them doubles. Duran’s second double of the game, which drove in two, was the fifth consecutive hit given up by Nola in the four-run second.

After allowing two hits and hitting a batter, Houck watched his 3-1 pitch to Schwarber turn into a bases-clearing double that pulled the Phillies to within one run in the fourth.

Boston regained some breathing room in the fourth and also chased Nola from the game. The righty was tagged for four more runs — three coming on O’Neill’s 12th home run — and was removed after allowing his most runs in a start this season.

Brad Keller pitched three innings in relief for Boston to earn his first save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh (right hamstring strain) began what could amount to a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday night. Marsh served as Reading’s DH and went 3 for 5. Before Thursday’s game in Boston, Thomson said Marsh is slated to see time in center field on Friday night for the Fightin Phils. Thomson said Marsh “possibly” could be activated from the IL on Saturday. “We’ll see how it goes,” Thomson added. … SS Trea Turner (left hamstring strain) ran the bases “really good” Thomson said. Turner is scheduled to run the bases again Friday. Thomson ruled out a rehab assignment for the shortstop.

Red Sox: 1B Triston Casas (rib) took grounders on the field during batting practice. He has yet to be cleared to take swings. The Red Sox hope he can come off the 60-day IL in early July. … INF/OF Romy Gonzalez, on the IL since May 31 with a strained left hamstring, went 1 for 2 with a walk in a rehab game for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (10-1, 1.81) is set to start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore. The Orioles will start RHP Kyle Bradish (2-0, 2.62).

Red Sox: RHP Bryan Bello (6-3, 4.78) is scheduled to pitch Friday in the series opener against the Yankees. RHP Luis Gil (8-1, 2.04) will start for New York. Friday’s game time was bumped up to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate fans wishing to watch the Boston Celtics go for a sweep in the NBA Finals against Dallas.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.