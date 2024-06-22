Giants take on the Cardinals after Bailey’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (36-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-37, second in the NL Central) St.…

San Francisco Giants (36-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-37, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -115, Giants -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals after Patrick Bailey had four hits on Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 37-37 record overall and an 18-15 record in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237.

San Francisco has a 16-23 record on the road and a 36-40 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs while slugging .433. Brendan Donovan is 14-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos ranks fourth on the Giants with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles and 10 home runs). Jorge Soler is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.