Giants send 2-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to injured list, activate OF Michael Conforto

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, one day after leaving a game against the New York Yankees with a left groin strain.

Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto will take Snell’s place on the roster. Conforto has been out since May 11 because of a hamstring injury. He’s hitting .280 with seven homers and 20 RBIs this season.

Snell — a two-time Cy Young Award winner — was removed with a 1-1 count on Alex Verdugo with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning. A similar injury landed Snell on the IL for a month this year when he was sidelined by a left adductor strain.

Snell is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts for San Francisco since signing a $62 million, two-year contract as a free agent. He won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award with San Diego.

The Giants have lost four straight games, which matches their longest losing streak of the season.

