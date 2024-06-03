Florida stuns Oklahoma 9-3 in Women’s CWS semis; Sooners still alive in quest for 4th straight title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Skylar Wallace hit two home runs to lead Florida past Oklahoma 9-3 in the Women’s College…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Skylar Wallace hit two home runs to lead Florida past Oklahoma 9-3 in the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Monday, but the Sooners still can win a record fourth straight national title.

Because Oklahoma entered the game undefeated in bracket play and the Gators had a loss in the double-elimination format, the Sooners remain alive. Monday’s game started three hours late because of rain and lightning, and the delay led the NCAA to move the winner-take-all rematch to Tuesday.

Reagan Walsh had three hits, including a three-run homer, for the fourth-seeded Gators (54-14).

Top-seeded Texas and No. 8 seed Stanford were to play Monday night in the other semifinal. The Cardinal needed a victory to avoid elimination.

Florida freshman Keagan Rothrock, who leads the nation in victories, threw 130 pitches in seven innings to improve to 33-8. She threw 95 pitches in a win over Alabama on Sunday.

Tiare Jennings hit a two-run homer for the Sooners, the 97th blast of her career. Nicole May got the starting nod for Oklahoma, but she lasted just two innings and gave up four runs on six hits for the second-seeded Sooners (56-7).

Florida opened the scoring in the first inning when Walsh’s single scored Korbe Otis.

The Gators scored again in the second when Kendra Falby sent a hard shot down the left field line. Oklahoma’s Rylie Boone misjudged it and the ball bounced to the wall. Falby circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Wallace followed with a homer over the right field fence to make it 3-0.

Oklahoma’s powerful offense didn’t register a hit until the fourth inning. The Sooners finally got on the board when Kinzie Hansen’s slow-rolling single knocked in Kasidi Pickering.

Walsh’s homer in the fourth put Florida up 7-1 and Wallace’s second homer, a two-run shot, made it 9-3.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.