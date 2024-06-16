Florida St. 7, Virginia 3

Virginia Florida St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 30 7 7…
|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|7
|
|O’Ferrall ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf/lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Godbout 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Saucke rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tibbs III rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dinges dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ference c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ferrer lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Didawick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cantu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephan lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lodise ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hanson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Faurot 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Whalen ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|West c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
2B_Didawick (13), Stephan (10), Smith (22). HR_Ferrer 2 (22), Lodise (8). RBI_Godbout (47), Saucke (65), Stephan (23), Tibbs iii (95), Dinges (69), Ferrer 4 (66), Lodise (42).
|Virginia
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Florida St.
|001
|141
|00x
|—
|7
|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woolfolk L
|3
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Savino
|1
|2/3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Tonas
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Augustin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dorsey W
|7
|
|9
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Oxford
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
