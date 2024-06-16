Florida St. 7, Virginia 3

Virginia Florida St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 30 7 7…

Virginia Florida St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 30 7 7 7 O’Ferrall ss 5 0 0 0 Williams cf/lf 4 0 1 0 Godbout 2b 4 0 2 1 Smith 3b 3 1 1 0 Saucke rf 5 0 2 1 Tibbs III rf 2 1 0 1 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 Dinges dh 4 1 1 1 Ference c 3 1 1 0 Ferrer lf 4 2 2 4 Didawick cf 4 0 1 0 Anderson dh 3 1 1 0 Cantu 1b 4 0 0 0 Stephan lf 3 1 2 1 Lodise ss 3 1 1 1 Hanson 3b 3 0 0 0 Faurot 2b 3 1 1 0 Whalen ph-3b 1 0 0 0 West c 3 0 0 0

2B_Didawick (13), Stephan (10), Smith (22). HR_Ferrer 2 (22), Lodise (8). RBI_Godbout (47), Saucke (65), Stephan (23), Tibbs iii (95), Dinges (69), Ferrer 4 (66), Lodise (42).

Virginia 000 000 210 — 3 Florida St. 001 141 00x — 7

IP H R ER BB SO

Virginia Woolfolk L 3 1/3 3 2 2 3 3 Savino 1 2/3 4 5 5 1 1 Tonas 2 0 0 0 0 1 Augustin 1 0 0 0 0 0

Florida St. Dorsey W 7 9 3 3 2 7 Oxford 2 1 0 0 1 1

