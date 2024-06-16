Live Radio
Florida St. 7, Virginia 3

The Associated Press

June 16, 2024, 5:05 PM

Virginia Florida St.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 30 7 7 7
O’Ferrall ss 5 0 0 0 Williams cf/lf 4 0 1 0
Godbout 2b 4 0 2 1 Smith 3b 3 1 1 0
Saucke rf 5 0 2 1 Tibbs III rf 2 1 0 1
Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 Dinges dh 4 1 1 1
Ference c 3 1 1 0 Ferrer lf 4 2 2 4
Didawick cf 4 0 1 0
Anderson dh 3 1 1 0 Cantu 1b 4 0 0 0
Stephan lf 3 1 2 1 Lodise ss 3 1 1 1
Hanson 3b 3 0 0 0 Faurot 2b 3 1 1 0
Whalen ph-3b 1 0 0 0 West c 3 0 0 0

2B_Didawick (13), Stephan (10), Smith (22). HR_Ferrer 2 (22), Lodise (8). RBI_Godbout (47), Saucke (65), Stephan (23), Tibbs iii (95), Dinges (69), Ferrer 4 (66), Lodise (42).

Virginia 000 000 210 3
Florida St. 001 141 00x 7
IP H R ER BB SO
Virginia
Woolfolk L 3 1/3 3 2 2 3 3
Savino 1 2/3 4 5 5 1 1
Tonas 2 0 0 0 0 1
Augustin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Florida St.
Dorsey W 7 9 3 3 2 7
Oxford 2 1 0 0 1 1

