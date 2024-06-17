Florida 5, NC State 4

Florida NC State ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 5 4 5 Totals 31 4 6…

Florida NC State ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 5 4 5 Totals 31 4 6 4 Kurland 2b 4 0 0 1 Serrano III cf 4 0 0 0 Caglianone p/dh 3 1 1 3 Pennington 1b 3 3 1 0 Wilson rf 3 0 0 0 Makarewicz 3b 4 1 1 2 Shelton ss 3 0 0 0 Cozart c 2 0 0 0 Heyman 1b 4 0 0 0 Butterworth ss 4 0 2 2 Shelnut lf 3 1 1 1 Sosa dh 4 0 2 0 Thomas 3b 3 1 0 0 Donay c 3 1 0 0 L.Nixon lf/2b 2 0 0 0 Robertson cf 4 1 2 0 Heavner 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Nixon ph/lf-2b 1 0 0 0 Soles rf 4 0 0 0

E_Kurland. 2B_Pennington (27), Butterworth (13). HR_Caglianone (34), Shelnut (16), Makarewicz (24). RBI_Kurland (42), Caglianone 3 (71), Shelnut (51), Makarewicz 2 (84), Butterworth 2 (33).

Florida 040 010 000 — 5 NC State 102 010 000 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Florida Caglianone 1 1 1 1 2 1 Fisher W 4 4 3 3 1 3 Clemente 1 0 0 0 1 0 Neely S 3 1 0 0 1 6

NC State Fritton L 2 2 4 4 3 3 Whitaker 7 2 1 1 3 10

