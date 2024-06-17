Live Radio
Home » Sports » Florida 5, NC State 4

Florida 5, NC State 4

The Associated Press

June 17, 2024, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Florida NC State
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 5 4 5 Totals 31 4 6 4
Kurland 2b 4 0 0 1 Serrano III cf 4 0 0 0
Caglianone p/dh 3 1 1 3 Pennington 1b 3 3 1 0
Wilson rf 3 0 0 0 Makarewicz 3b 4 1 1 2
Shelton ss 3 0 0 0 Cozart c 2 0 0 0
Heyman 1b 4 0 0 0 Butterworth ss 4 0 2 2
Shelnut lf 3 1 1 1 Sosa dh 4 0 2 0
Thomas 3b 3 1 0 0
Donay c 3 1 0 0 L.Nixon lf/2b 2 0 0 0
Robertson cf 4 1 2 0 Heavner 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Nixon ph/lf-2b 1 0 0 0
Soles rf 4 0 0 0

E_Kurland. 2B_Pennington (27), Butterworth (13). HR_Caglianone (34), Shelnut (16), Makarewicz (24). RBI_Kurland (42), Caglianone 3 (71), Shelnut (51), Makarewicz 2 (84), Butterworth 2 (33).

Florida 040 010 000 5
NC State 102 010 000 4
IP H R ER BB SO
Florida
Caglianone 1 1 1 1 2 1
Fisher W 4 4 3 3 1 3
Clemente 1 0 0 0 1 0
Neely S 3 1 0 0 1 6
NC State
Fritton L 2 2 4 4 3 3
Whitaker 7 2 1 1 3 10

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up