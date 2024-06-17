Florida 5, NC State 4

|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|NC State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|4
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Kurland 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Serrano III cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caglianone p/dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Pennington 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Wilson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Makarewicz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Shelton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cozart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butterworth ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Shelnut lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sosa dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Thomas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Donay c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Nixon lf/2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heavner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Nixon ph/lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soles rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Kurland. 2B_Pennington (27), Butterworth (13). HR_Caglianone (34), Shelnut (16), Makarewicz (24). RBI_Kurland (42), Caglianone 3 (71), Shelnut (51), Makarewicz 2 (84), Butterworth 2 (33).
|Florida
|040
|010
|000
|—
|5
|NC State
|102
|010
|000
|—
|4
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caglianone
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Fisher W
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Clemente
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neely S
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|NC State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fritton L
|2
|
|2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Whitaker
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10
Copyright
