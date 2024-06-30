Expansion Bay FC downs Racing Louisville 1-0 on the road, Courage get first road win over Spirit.

Asisat Oshoala scored on a penalty in the 76th minute and Bay FC beat Racing Louisville 1-0 on Saturday in…

Asisat Oshoala scored on a penalty in the 76th minute and Bay FC beat Racing Louisville 1-0 on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bay FC’s Jordan Bagget fouled Princess Marfo in the box at Lynn Family Stadium and a penalty shot was awarded after a video review. Oshoala scored her third goal of the season when Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund went the wrong way.

It was the first penalty kick for expansion Bay FC (6-9-0), which has won back-to-back shutouts.

Racing Louisville (3-5-7) has now given up a penalty in two straight games.

Carson Pickett had an opportunity to even the match in the final moments of stoppage time but her attempt went wide.

Racing midfielder Taylor Flint was unavailable because of a concussion.

COURAGE 1, SPIRIT 0

Ashley Sanchez scored in the 19th minute to give the North Carolina Courage their first win on the road this season, 1-0 over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field.

The Courage (7-7-1) were winless in seven previous road matches.

The Spirit (10-4-1) had been unbeaten in their previous six games and played without midfielder Andi Sullivan because of a hip injury.

New coach Jonatan Giraldez joined the Spirit earlier this week after finishing up the season with Barcelona. Giraldez was named head coach of the Spirit earlier this year, but stayed with Barcelona through the conclusion of the Spanish club’s season. Adrian Gonzalez has served as interim coach and will continue in that role while Giraldez acclimates to the team.

THORNS 0, ROYALS 0

Shelby Hogan had six saves and the Portland Thorns held off the determined Utah Royals for a scoreless draw in Sandy, Utah.

Sophia Smith appeared to score in the 21st minute for the Thorns (7-5-3) but she was ruled offside, which was confirmed by a video review. Smith, who was named to the U.S. team for the Olympics earlier this week, is tied for second in the league with 10 goals.

The Royals (2-11-1), coming off a 6-0 loss to the Orlando Pride and sitting in last place, outshot Portland 25-16.

