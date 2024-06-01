Evans homers in 4-run sixth to help Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 in Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jimmy Evans homered in a four-run sixth to help Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 on Saturday…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jimmy Evans homered in a four-run sixth to help Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Norman Regional.

Duke (40-19) will face the Oklahoma-Connecticut loser on Sunday.

Alex Stone doubled to left center to open the top of the sixth for the Blue Devils. Chase Krewson doubled to left to score Stone. Wallace Clark added a third double of the frame to knock in Krewson. Evans’ two-run homer then stretched the Blue Devils’ lead to 5-0.

Devin Obee hit a home run in the fourth for Duke. Zac Morris was 3 for 5 with a triple.

Kyle Booker and Alex Rodgers each hit a home run for Oral Roberts (27-32).

Five Duke pitchers combined to hold the Golden Eagles to five hits with nine strikeouts.

Duke, which lost to UConn 4-1 on Friday, is making its second consecutive and 11th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

