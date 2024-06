Euro Glance

GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1…

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Wednesday, June 19

Germany vs. Hungary, 1600 GMT

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 1900 GMT

Scotland vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Saturday, June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Thursday, June 20

Spain vs. Italy, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 1900 GMT

Croatia vs. Italy, 1900 GMT

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Slovenia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Sunday, June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

Serbia 0, England 1

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 1300 GMT

Denmark vs. England, 1600 GMT

Tuesday, June 25

England vs. Slovenia, 1900 GMT

Denmark vs. Serbia, 1900 GMT

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Sunday, June 16

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Monday, June 17

Austria 0, France 1

Friday, June 21

Poland vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

Netherlands vs. France, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

France vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 1300 GMT

Saturday, June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 1600 GMT

Ukraine vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkiye 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Portugal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Georgia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 1300 GMT

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 1600 GMT

Wednesday, June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 1900 GMT

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 1900 GMT

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 29

2A () vs. 2B (), 1600 GMT

1A () vs. 2C (), 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 30

1C () vs. 3D/3E/3F (), 1600 GMT

1B () vs. 3A/3D/3E/3F (), 1900 GMT

Monday, July 1

2D () vs. 2E (), 1600 GMT

1F () vs. 3A/3B/3C (), 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 2

1E () vs. 3A/3B/3C/3D (), 1600 GMT

1D () vs. 2F (), 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, July 5

W39 () vs. W37 (), 1600 GMT

W41 () vs. W42 (), 1900 GMT

Saturday, July 6

W40 () vs. W38 (), 1600 GMT

W43 () vs. W44 (), 1900 GMT

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, July 9

W45 () vs. W46 (), 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 10

W47 () vs. W48 (), 1900 GMT

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

W49 () vs. W50 (), 1900 GMT

