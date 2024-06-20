Euro 2024: Slovakia takes on Ukraine after two surprise results

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Slovakia faces Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf in their second Group E match at the European…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Slovakia faces Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf in their second Group E match at the European Championship. Slovakia is second to Romania on goal difference, and Ukraine is last. Romania and Belgium play on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Slovakia is riding high after surprising Belgium 1-0 but needed two video reviews to overturn Belgium goals. One was deemed offside and a sensor in the ball detected a handball on the second.

— The Slovakians know not to get too excited by an opening win. At the 2021 European Championship they beat Poland but then lost to Sweden and Spain and didn’t qualify for the knockout stages. That meant there was only “a bit of euphoria for a few short hours” when Slovakia beat Belgium this time, coach Francesco Calzona said.

— Ukraine had a shock 3-0 loss to Romania which included costly errors from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Another loss could mean elimination for Ukraine, which was a quarterfinalist in 2021.

— Ukraine came to Euro 2024 hoping to inspire people at home in its first tournament since Russia invaded in 2022. The players apologized to their fans for the Romania loss.

Team news

— One option for Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov could be to replace 34-year-old captain Taras Stepanenko with the 22-year-old Volodymyr Brazhko in defensive midfield. Brazhko debuted for the team only in March as Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024 through the playoffs.

— Slovakia coach Calzona says his players are all available but he has yet to decide on his starting lineup.

By the numbers

— The average age of Slovakia’s starting lineup in the win over Belgium was over 30 as the team relied on the experience of two 37-year-olds, defender Peter Pekarik and Juraj Kucka, and the 35-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Ukraine’s players against Romania were on average four and a half years younger.

— The teams have a fairly even record, with three wins for Slovakia, two for Ukraine and three draws. Slovakia won their last game 4-1 in 2018.

— A second win would make history for Slovakia, which has never won more than one game in any tournament it’s played as an independent nation. As part of Czechoslovakia, it did win the 1976 European Championship, though.

What they’re saying

— “We were considered to be the favorites on paper (against Romania) but it didn’t work out that way. We still have two matches and we can fix the situation.” — Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk.

— “I think our greatest quality is humility. We know that we always need to give 110% because we’re a small nation and we always want to put a big smile on the faces of our fans and our people.” — Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona.

— “Ukraine has wonderful, young, talented players. They have a good system, they’re strong on the ball. … We must play to the best of our abilities to be able to beat them.” — Slovakia defender David Hancko.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.