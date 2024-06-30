Eduard Bello leads 2nd-half charge in Venezuela’s 3-0 victory over Jamaica in Copa America

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed Group B play with…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed Group B play with a perfect record, beating Jamaica 3-0 on Sunday night in Copa America.

Venezuela (3-0-0) played without coach Fernando Batista after he was handed a one-match suspension by CONMEBOL for his team’s late arrival to the field in a victory over Mexico.

By winning Group B, Venezuela avoided a Thursday matchup in the quarterfinals against tournament favorite and defending champion Argentina. Instead, the Venezuelans will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bello took a crossing pass from Jon Aramburu and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net from the right side of the 6-yard box. It was the second goal of the tournament for Bello, who scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the opener.

In the 56th minute, Salomón Rondón used an assist from Yangel Herrera to send a left-footed kick from the center of box to the middle of the net. It was also the second goal for Rondón, who scored on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the team’s second match.

Eric Ramírez completed the scoring when he took a through ball from Kervin Andrade in the 85th minute and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo stopped one shot on goal for Venezuela.

Jahmali Waite did not have a save in goal for Jamaica (0-3-0).

