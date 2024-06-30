Dow Championship Scores

Sunday
At Midland Country Club
Midland, Mich.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70
Final Round
|R.Yin/A.Thitikul, $364,572
|64-66-66-62—258
|A.Ewing/J.Kupcho, $179,574
|64-64-67-64—259
|I.Kim/H.Kang, $97,812
|68-63-65-65—261
|N.Koerstz Madsen/N.Broch Estrup, $97,812
|68-60-70-63—261
|C.Hull/G.Hall, $60,177
|66-63-70-63—262
|G.Kim/A.Kim, $60,177
|67-61-69-65—262
|N.Guseva/G.Stoll, $48,599
|67-63-72-61—263
|A.Kim/Y.Noh, $31,568
|66-64-72-62—264
|B.Henderson/L.Thompson, $31,568
|66-64-71-63—264
|B.Lincicome/B.Lang, $31,568
|71-62-67-64—264
|C.Inglis/A.Doherty, $31,568
|68-63-66-67—264
|C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant, $31,568
|64-64-71-65—264
|G.Iziemgbe Oboh/L.Abe, $31,568
|68-62-71-63—264
|J.Ko/N.Hataoka, $31,568
|69-63-68-64—264
|M.Saigo/Y.Sung, $31,568
|69-61-70-64—264
|W.Hsu/S.Cheng, $31,568
|65-63-70-66—264
|C.Boutier/Y.Saso, $19,206
|74-58-72-61—265
|H.Naveed/S.Garcia, $19,206
|69-64-70-62—265
|P.Reto/A.Lewis, $19,206
|69-62-69-65—265
|M.Katsu/H.Shibuno, $14,977
|71-61-71-63—266
|W.Meechai/P.Yoktuan, $14,977
|68-61-71-66—266
|W.Zhang/L.Zeng, $14,977
|71-61-70-64—266
|A.Krauter/C.Clanton, $11,443
|67-66-69-65—267
|H.Ryu/S.Lee, $11,443
|67-63-73-64—267
|J.Chang/A.Park, $11,443
|65-67-69-66—267
|P.Chien/Y.Hou, $11,443
|67-64-72-64—267
|D.Kang/L.Ko, $9,322
|71-62-72-63—268
|J.Suwannapura/P.Delacour, $9,322
|68-64-70-66—268
|A.Yubol/P.Phatlum, $7,871
|69-64-69-68—270
|R.Zhang/A.Pano, $7,871
|69-64-72-65—270
|S.Stevens/V.Borovilos, $7,871
|68-65-73-64—270
|A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn, $6,954
|67-63-76-65—271
|M.Castren/K.Tan, $6,954
|68-62-73-68—271
|M.Leblanc/S.Gal, $6,495
|67-62-76-67—272
|L.Strom/F.Kinhult, $6,190
|68-65-73-67—273
