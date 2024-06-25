Devers, Hamilton homer, Red Sox rally from 4-run deficit to outlast Blue Jays 7-6

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics made Fenway Park the latest stop on their post-NBA championship tour. The Red Sox…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics made Fenway Park the latest stop on their post-NBA championship tour.

The Red Sox marked the occasion by coming through with what manager Alex Cora called perhaps their best win of the season.

Jarren Duran drove in Ceddanne Rafaela with a ninth-inning single to help the Red Sox cap a furious rally and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night.

Rafael Devers and David Hamilton both added two-run home runs for Boston, which has won 10 of its last 12 and is a season-high seven games over .500 at 43-36.

“They’re feeling good about themselves. It feels like we can do damage at anytime,” Cora said. “We’ll see where it takes us.”

Toronto’s seven-game losing streak is its longest since September 2019.

Kenley Jansen (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning to get the win.

Rafaela chopped a grounder off Toronto reliever Zach Pop (0-2) to Spencer Horwitz to lead off the ninth, but Horwitz had trouble getting the ball out of his glove, allowing Rafaela to reach safely.

Pop balked, allowing Rafaela to advance to second. Duran then singled to right allowing Rafaela to score, sliding past George Springer’s throw home.

It was Boston’s third walk-off victory and 17th comeback win of the season.

“That was my first walk-off, so have to put it at the top,” Duran said. “We went down and we fought back. We never gave up. … We just did everything right today and we kept it really, really simple and just kept rolling.”

Toronto appeared to be in control after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a towering three-run home run over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park during a five-run seventh inning to put the Blue Jays in front 6-2.

The next inning Celtics star Derrick White was shown on the video screen wearing a “Baseball Isn’t Boring” T-shirt.

Not long after Toronto starter Chris Bassitt was replaced by Nate Pearson in the eighth, and Pearson gave up a two-run homer to Hamilton that brought Boston within 6-4.

Left-hander Tim Mayza came on for Pearson with two out the inning and yielded a single to Devers. Tyler O’Neill doubled up the middle, moving Devers to third. Rob Refsnyder was then intentionally walked to load the bases.

Romy Gonzalez hit a line drive to left field that scored Devers and O’Neill to tie the game.

Bassitt allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings.

Boston starter Tanner Houck allowed five hits, three runs and struck out over 6 2/3 innings.

“There’s only one chance to have the NBA champions in your clubhouse,” Cora said. “I think it was a good night at Fenway.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Shortstop Bo Bichette (right calf strain) could be activated as early as Tuesday. The injury sent him to the IL on June 15.

Red Sox: First baseman Triston Casas received another MRI on the rib strain that’s kept him sidelined for the past 57 games. He told reporters he got the additional imaging because he has been feeling good lately. “We want to make sure everything is good before I start letting it rip.” … C Connor Wong was placed on the paternity list.

CHAMPS VISIT

The Celtics interacted with Red Sox players in the clubhouse before the game and took the field for a pregame ceremony.

Team owners, front office members, coaching staff and players all walked on wearing Red Sox jerseys. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the last to enter, jointly toting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Tatum, Brown, White, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford then all threw out ceremonial first pitches.

UP NEXT

RHP Kevin Gausman (5-6, 4.24 ERA) is set to make his 16th start Tuesday for Toronto. He gave up five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-3 loss to Boston last week. RHP Brayan Bello (7-4, 4.83) gets the nod for the Red Sox. He gave up two runs over six innings to outduel Gausman last week.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.