Cubs place OF Mike Tauchman on IL, recall INF Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain before Tuesday’s game with the San Francisco Giants.

Tauchman left the Cubs’ 7-6 loss to the Giants on Monday after legging out a single in the third inning. On Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell said Tauchman would “probably need four weeks to heal, so we’re gonna’ miss significant time.”

The 33-year—old Tauchman is batting .259 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 66 games. He has frequently hit at the top of the Cubs’ order, leading off 24 times and batting second 16.

In addition to 57 hits, Tauchman has drawn 33 walks.

“Mike’s been a very consistent offensive presence for us for sure,” Counsell said. “That will be missed absolutely. You know his ability to get on base, you know his ball-strike decisions are really as good as anybody in baseball.”

The Cubs recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa to take Tauchman’s place on the roster.

Mastrobuoni started the season with Chicago and hit .125 with two RBIs in 19 games with the Cubs. In 32 games at Iowa, he was batting .254 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

