Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks likely headed to IL with strained oblique

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jordan Wicks left Friday’s 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals because of a strained…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jordan Wicks left Friday’s 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals because of a strained right oblique and will likely be placed on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said.

Wicks exited in the second inning. He walked off the field accompanied by a trainer after giving up a two-out single to Dylan Carlson. Kyle Hendricks came in and retired Brendan Donovan on a grounder to second.

“He felt it a couple pitches before, and then after he threw a couple more pitches, knew he couldn’t do any more,” Counsell said. “So, we’ll get imaging tomorrow and likely IL, and we’ll go from there.”

Wicks gave up two hits and struck out two in his first start and second appearance since returning from a strained left forearm. He was sidelined for six weeks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.