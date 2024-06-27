Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him at Euros

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to try…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to try to get close to the soccer star when Portugal played Georgia at the European Championship on Wednesday.

A video widely circulated on social media appears to show someone leaping over the top of the players’ tunnel at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as Ronaldo headed to the locker room.

A safety steward rushed to shield the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star and other security staff race toward the fan, who falls away out of sight.

A bemused-looking Ronaldo stops, but appears to be unharmed. Portugal lost the game 2-0.

Portugal’s Football Federation confirmed the incident, but did not comment. European soccer’s governing body UEFA said it was aware of the incident.

Ronaldo is one of the most famous sporting icons in the world with a massive fan base, which includes 632 million followers on Instagram and nearly 112 million on X.

During Portugal’s previous match against Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday he was confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies.

Ronaldo posed for a selfie with a young fan who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute, but looked frustrated when more entered the field later in the game and after the final whistle.

Portugal Roberto Martinez coach said after that game that the Al Nassr forward was fortunate not to have been harmed and raised concerns over his security.

“We all love a fan that recognizes the big stars and the big icons in their minds,” he said. “But you can understand it was a very, very difficult moment — if those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that.”

The 39-year-old has become the first player to appear at six European Championships and although he is yet to score at this year’s tournament, he holds the record for the most goals at the Euros with 14.

Despite the shock loss to Georgia, Portugal advanced to the knockout phase of Euro 2024 and will play Slovenia in the round of 16 in Frankfurt on Monday.

