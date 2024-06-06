Breanna Stewart’s 25 points and 10 rebounds lead the Liberty past the Dream for 5th straight victory

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 15 points…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 15 points and the short-handed New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 78-61 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

New York (9-2) looks to extend its winning streak on Saturday against Connecticut (9-0).

Laney-Hamilton and Leonie Fiebich made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 61-51 lead early in the fourth quarter. Stewart and Jonquel Jones followed with baskets to make it four successful possessions for a 13-point lead, and the Liberty led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jones and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 10 points for New York (9-2). Ionescu made a 3-pointer in the first quarter to extend her streak of at least one 3 in 36 consecutive games, passing Shameka Christon for the longest streak in franchise history.

New York starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot did not play for personal reasons.

Allisha Gray scored 16 points, Aerial Powers added 13 and Rhyne Howard had 11 for Atlanta (4-4).

Atlanta was just 11 of 38 (29%) from the field in the first half. New York led 38-32 behind 12 points from Stewart and 10 by Ionescu.

