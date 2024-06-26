Blue Jays-Red Sox series finale postponed due to weather, will be part of split DH in August

BOSTON (AP) — The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was postponed…

BOSTON (AP) — The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was postponed because of severe weather.

The scoreless game was paused in the top of the second inning with one out, Toronto’s Davis Schneider on first base after a walk and Danny Jansen about to bat.

The game will be made up on Aug. 26, at the point at which it was suspended, as part of a split doubleheader.

Toronto and Boston split the first two games of the three-game set.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Daulton Varsho was not in the starting lineup. He sustained a back injury Saturday against Cleveland and hasn’t played since. Manager John Schneider said Wednesday Varsho could return Thursday. … 1B Joey Votto, who felt lower back tightness while rehabbing an ankle injury, went 0 for 3 playing first base in a rehab game for Low-A Dunedin on Wednesday.

Red Sox: 1B Triston Casas, out since April 21 with a left rib strain, underwent an MRI on Tuesday that showed his ribcage has properly healed, He began taking swings, at about 75% of full power, on Wednesday. Casas acknowledged that although he had previously told reporters he had begun taking “dry swings,” those swings were only in his mind, something he had visualized. … After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2023, RHP Liam Hendricks threw his first bullpen session on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto hosts a four-game series with the New York Yankees starting Thursday, with RHP José Berrios (6-6, 3.43 ERA) opposing LHP Carlos Rodón (9-4, 3.86).

Red Sox: Boston is off on Thursday. The Red Sox open a three-game series with San Diego on Friday. RHP Nick Pivetta (4-4, 4.06) is scheduled to start for Boston, opposed by Randy Vásquez (2-4, 5.10).

