Belmont Odds

Trainers (by post position): 1. D. Wayne Lukas; 2. Bill Mott; 3. Ken McPeek; 4. Mike Maker; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6. Danny Gargan; 7. Todd Pletcher; 8. Whit Beckman; 9. Chad Brown; 10. Todd Pletcher.

Owners (by post position): 1. MyRaceHorse; 2. Bushnell, Emily and Waldman, Ric; 3. Gasaway, Lance, 4 G Racing, LLC, Hamby III, Daniel and Valley View Farm LLC.; 4. Paradise Farms Corp. and Staudbacher, David; 5. Centennial Farms; 6. West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding, LLC, Two Eight Racing, LLC and Pine Racing Stables; 7. Repole Stable; 8. Ribble Farms LLC, Eiserman, Michael H., Silver, Earl I., Fishbein, Kenneth E. and Fishbein, Dave; 9. Brant, Peter M., Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael, Smith, Derrick, Westerberg and Smith, Brook T.; 10. Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable.

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $2,000,000. First place: $1,199,999. Second place: $399,999.60. Third place: $219,999.80. Fourth place: $119,999.90. Fifth: $59,999.94. Post time: 6:41 p.m. EDT.

