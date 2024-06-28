All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 51 30 .630 — New York 52 31 .627 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 51 30 .630 — New York 52 31 .627 — Boston 43 37 .538 7½ Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 11 Toronto 37 43 .463 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 28 .646 — Minnesota 45 36 .556 7 Kansas City 45 38 .542 8 Detroit 37 44 .457 15 Chicago 22 61 .265 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 46 37 .554 — Houston 40 40 .500 4½ Texas 37 44 .457 8 Los Angeles 34 46 .425 10½ Oakland 29 54 .349 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 28 .654 — Atlanta 44 35 .557 8 New York 39 39 .500 12½ Washington 38 42 .475 14½ Miami 29 52 .358 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 33 .593 — St. Louis 41 39 .513 6½ Pittsburgh 39 41 .488 8½ Cincinnati 38 43 .469 10 Chicago 38 44 .463 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 31 .622 — San Diego 44 41 .518 8½ Arizona 39 42 .481 11½ San Francisco 39 43 .476 12 Colorado 27 53 .338 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 13, Arizona 6

Baltimore 11, Texas 2

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 0

Friday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 5-5) at Boston (Houck 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 4-3) at Baltimore (Povich 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 13, Arizona 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 11, St. Louis 4

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 5-5) at Boston (Houck 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

