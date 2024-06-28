All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|51
|30
|.630
|—
|New York
|52
|31
|.627
|—
|Boston
|43
|37
|.538
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|41
|.494
|11
|Toronto
|37
|43
|.463
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|36
|.556
|7
|Kansas City
|45
|38
|.542
|8
|Detroit
|37
|44
|.457
|15
|Chicago
|22
|61
|.265
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|46
|37
|.554
|—
|Houston
|40
|40
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|37
|44
|.457
|8
|Los Angeles
|34
|46
|.425
|10½
|Oakland
|29
|54
|.349
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Atlanta
|44
|35
|.557
|8
|New York
|39
|39
|.500
|12½
|Washington
|38
|42
|.475
|14½
|Miami
|29
|52
|.358
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|St. Louis
|41
|39
|.513
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|41
|.488
|8½
|Cincinnati
|38
|43
|.469
|10
|Chicago
|38
|44
|.463
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|44
|41
|.518
|8½
|Arizona
|39
|42
|.481
|11½
|San Francisco
|39
|43
|.476
|12
|Colorado
|27
|53
|.338
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 1, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 13, Arizona 6
Baltimore 11, Texas 2
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 0
Friday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 5-5) at Boston (Houck 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 4-3) at Baltimore (Povich 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8), 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 1, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 13, Arizona 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 11, St. Louis 4
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 5-5) at Boston (Houck 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
