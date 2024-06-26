All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|29
|.642
|—
|Baltimore
|49
|30
|.620
|2
|Boston
|43
|37
|.538
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|40
|.500
|11½
|Toronto
|36
|43
|.456
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|36
|.544
|9
|Kansas City
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|Detroit
|37
|42
|.468
|15
|Chicago
|21
|60
|.259
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Houston
|39
|40
|.494
|4½
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|6½
|Los Angeles
|32
|46
|.410
|11
|Oakland
|29
|53
|.354
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|33
|.566
|7½
|New York
|38
|39
|.494
|13
|Washington
|38
|41
|.481
|14
|Miami
|28
|51
|.354
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|37
|.519
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|41
|.481
|8½
|Cincinnati
|37
|42
|.468
|9½
|Chicago
|37
|43
|.463
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|43
|41
|.512
|8½
|Arizona
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|San Francisco
|38
|42
|.475
|11½
|Colorado
|27
|52
|.342
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 8
Tampa Bay 11, Seattle 3
Toronto 9, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 3, Texas 1
Miami 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 5, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 5
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 6-4), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 3-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 8-3), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-4) at Toronto (Berríos 6-6), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 3, Texas 1
Miami 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 5, Minnesota 4
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9, Washington 7
Atlanta at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 6-4), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
