All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 29 .642 — Baltimore 49 30 .620 2 Boston 43 37 .538 8½ Tampa Bay 40 40 .500 11½ Toronto 36 43 .456 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 26 .662 — Minnesota 43 36 .544 9 Kansas City 43 38 .531 10 Detroit 37 42 .468 15 Chicago 21 60 .259 32

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 45 37 .549 — Houston 39 40 .494 4½ Texas 37 42 .468 6½ Los Angeles 32 46 .410 11 Oakland 29 53 .354 16

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 52 27 .658 — Atlanta 43 33 .566 7½ New York 38 39 .494 13 Washington 38 41 .481 14 Miami 28 51 .354 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 33 .588 — St. Louis 40 37 .519 5½ Pittsburgh 38 41 .481 8½ Cincinnati 37 42 .468 9½ Chicago 37 43 .463 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 50 31 .617 — San Diego 43 41 .512 8½ Arizona 39 40 .494 10 San Francisco 38 42 .475 11½ Colorado 27 52 .342 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 3, Texas 1

Miami 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 5, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 5

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 6-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 3-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 8-3), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-4) at Toronto (Berríos 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 3, Texas 1

Miami 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 5, Minnesota 4

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Washington 7

Atlanta at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 6-4), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

