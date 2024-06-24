All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Baltimore 49 28 .636 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Baltimore 49 28 .636 1½ Boston 42 36 .538 9 Tampa Bay 38 40 .487 13 Toronto 35 42 .455 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 26 .653 — Minnesota 43 35 .551 7½ Kansas City 42 37 .532 9 Detroit 36 41 .468 14 Chicago 21 58 .266 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 45 35 .563 — Houston 38 40 .487 6 Texas 37 40 .481 6½ Los Angeles 30 46 .395 13 Oakland 29 51 .363 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 51 26 .662 — Atlanta 43 32 .573 7 Washington 38 39 .494 13 New York 37 39 .487 13½ Miami 27 50 .351 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 45 33 .577 — St. Louis 39 37 .513 5 Pittsburgh 37 40 .481 7½ Chicago 37 41 .474 8 Cincinnati 36 41 .468 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 31 .608 — San Diego 41 41 .500 8½ Arizona 38 40 .487 9½ San Francisco 36 42 .462 11½ Colorado 27 51 .346 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 6, Seattle 4

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Cincinnati 4

Houston 8, Baltimore 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 3, Oakland 0

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 8-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 6-3), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Boston (Bello 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-4) at Houston (Brown 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 10-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-8) at Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 1

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 6, Seattle 4

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Boston 7, Cincinnati 4

Washington 2, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 5-2) at St. Louis (Gibson 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-4) at Houston (Brown 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 10-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-8) at Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

