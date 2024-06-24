All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Baltimore
|49
|28
|.636
|1½
|Boston
|42
|36
|.538
|9
|Tampa Bay
|38
|40
|.487
|13
|Toronto
|35
|42
|.455
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|26
|.653
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|35
|.551
|7½
|Kansas City
|42
|37
|.532
|9
|Detroit
|36
|41
|.468
|14
|Chicago
|21
|58
|.266
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|45
|35
|.563
|—
|Houston
|38
|40
|.487
|6
|Texas
|37
|40
|.481
|6½
|Los Angeles
|30
|46
|.395
|13
|Oakland
|29
|51
|.363
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|32
|.573
|7
|Washington
|38
|39
|.494
|13
|New York
|37
|39
|.487
|13½
|Miami
|27
|50
|.351
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|St. Louis
|39
|37
|.513
|5
|Pittsburgh
|37
|40
|.481
|7½
|Chicago
|37
|41
|.474
|8
|Cincinnati
|36
|41
|.468
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|San Diego
|41
|41
|.500
|8½
|Arizona
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|San Francisco
|36
|42
|.462
|11½
|Colorado
|27
|51
|.346
|20½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6, Seattle 4
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Cincinnati 4
Houston 8, Baltimore 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Minnesota 3, Oakland 0
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 8-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 6-3), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Boston (Bello 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-4) at Houston (Brown 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 10-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 2-8) at Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 1
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6, Seattle 4
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
Boston 7, Cincinnati 4
Washington 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (López 5-2) at St. Louis (Gibson 5-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-4) at Houston (Brown 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 10-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 2-8) at Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-6) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
